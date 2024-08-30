WATCH LIVE

Norristown-Upper Merion high school football game suspended due to fights in parking lot

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, August 30, 2024 2:03AM
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fight outside the Norristown Area High School's football stadium brought a game to a halt on Thursday afternoon.

It happened during the annual "Battle of the Bridge" varsity football game between Norristown and players who attend the Upper Merion Area School District.

According to a joint statement by the superintendents of both districts, there were no issues inside the football stadium, but during halftime, a "series of altercations" broke out in the parking lot.

PICTURED: Chopper 6 over Norristown Area School District's football stadium after fights broke out in the parking lot during a game on Aug. 29, 2024.
Chopper 6 was overhead around 7 p.m. as police officers were on the scene.

"We want to emphasize that these incidents were not as a result of any conflict between Norristown Area High School and Upper Merion Area High School," the statement said. "Both schools share a commitment to sportsmanship and respect, and the actions of a few individuals do not reflect the values of our student-athletes and supporters," the statement continued.

There were no further details on what sparked the fights or if any arrests were made.

The game will resume on Saturday at 10 a.m. without spectators. The game will be live-streamed, officials said.

