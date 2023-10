Teen hospitalized after being shot in city's Parkside section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting of a 15-year-old in the Parkside section of the city.

Officials say he was shot once in the right ankle in the 1200 block of North 50th Street.

Police found him in a nearby house where he was taken to the hospital.

At this time, no weapon has been recovered, and no arrests have been made.