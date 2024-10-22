2 charged in connection with shooting outside Wawa in Chester County

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting outside a Wawa in West Goshen Township over the weekend.

The shots rang out on Saturday, around 2:03 p.m., in the parking lot of the convenience store located on the 700 block of East Market Street.

On Monday, authorities announced charges against Frank Johnson, 21, of Coatesville, and Zahir Scott, 18, of Wilmington, Delaware.

Both men have been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and other related charges.

Scott is also facing robbery charges, according to the Chester County DA's office.

Officers arrived at the scene after 911 calls reported people fighting and shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Authorities say video showed individuals fighting over a trash bag, which was later determined to contain marijuana.

Both Johnson and Scott are accused of shooting at each other before fleeing the scene.

Johnson was arrested during a traffic stop by West Goshen police. A handgun was found lying on the floor of the vehicle, investigators said.

Scott was located at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police say officers found a second weapon at a gas station that was allegegly discarded by Scott.

Both men are being held on $1,000,000 cash bail.

