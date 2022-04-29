art

First in-person Teen Arts Fest in 10 years held in Camden County

Organizers say the Teen Arts Fest is an out-of-classroom experience for students to shine and connect with local professionals.
GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- More than 350 students from across Camden County, New Jersey got to show off their artistic talents on Friday.

It's the first in-person Teen Arts Fest since 2012. Officials say the 10-year hiatus was partially due to funding cuts from the county, but they're thrilled to be back once again.

"Any high school and middle school student is welcome to come to present their work. We've got artists, we got dancers and poets, musicians," explained Michelle Higgins, president of the Culture and Heritage Commission.

The Teen Arts Fest is a partnership with Camden County College and the County Culture and Heritage Commission. Organizers said they had planned on hosting the festival in person in 2020, but had to go virtual because of the pandemic.

The president of the college recognizes the importance of having students in person, to show off their talent and hard work.

"Think about your own self, if something is a passion for you and you get a chance to share that with other people and be recognized for any talent or skill you might have... I would think it's critically important," said Camden County College President Donald Borden.

Students were proud to exhibit their talent, including the Drama Club from Overbook High School.



Organizers say the Teen Arts Fest is an out-of-classroom experience for students to shine and really connect with local professionals.

"They can let their minds go wild it is a true open creative process," Higgins said.
