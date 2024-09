New animal on display at the Children's Sculpture Zoo in Haddonfield, New Jersey

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There is a new animal on display at the Children's Sculpture Zoo in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Students from nearby Tatem Elementary School helped unveil the statue of their mascot "Tatem the Tiger."

Visitors and residents were able to vote on several choices for the new addition, and Tatem was the winner.

The tiger joins other life-size critters inside the unique attraction run by the Haddonfield Outdoor Sculpture Trust.