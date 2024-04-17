WATCH LIVE

LGBTQ History Exhibit on display at Drexel University

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new LGBTQ history exhibit is on display at Drexel University.

Philadelphia is the first stop of the traveling exhibition.

The City of Philadelphia is not only the birthplace of the nation but also a home to many firsts in Queer history.

The art show will feature two exhibits, one called "Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes," and the other called "Never Silent."

The display highlights historical figures who changed history including West Chester's own Bayard Rustin.

Organizers say "It's a unique opportunity to get an in-depth look at the people and moments that shaped history."

The exhibit will be at Drexel's URBN Center unit Thursday, April 25.

