The abrupt resignation of Jason Wingard, Temple University's President

Inside Story discusses the resignation of Temple President Jason Wingard, the Philadelphia Mayor's race and more trending political topics.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the Inside Story panelists discussed an array of topics that included the abrupt resignation of Temple University President Jason Wingard, an update on the Philadelphia Mayor's race and the importance of TV ads moving forward.

Also, in the wake of more gun violence in the news with a mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school to a 15-year-old man gunned down outside Simon Gratz High School, we have a discussion on gun control legislation.

Lastly, the panel reacts to the indictment of former President Donald Trump indicted and how his local supporters reacted.

This week's panel is comprised of Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Farah Jimenez, Ajay Raju and Dom Giordano.