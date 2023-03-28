Jason Wingard resigns as Temple University's president

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dr. Jason Wingard has stepped down as Temple University's president, Action News has learned.

Wingard's resignation was announced on Tuesday.

"We write to let you know that today the Temple University Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of President Jason Wingard, effective March 31, 2023," said the university in a letter to the community.

The 51-year-old has led the university since July of 2021.

Wingard was the university's first Black president.

His resignation comes at a time of crisis for Temple.

The university and the area surrounding it have been plagued by crime impacting students.

Temple faculty had planned to take a vote of no confidence in Wingard and other leaders.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

You can read more on Wingard's resignation here.