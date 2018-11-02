Student after student coming out to find their cars broken into, windows shattered. Police all around taking reports. @6abc pic.twitter.com/H8d6qKkXyY — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) November 2, 2018

People living on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia woke up to find their car windows had been smashed overnight.Approximately 42 vehicles from Diamond to Oxford street, from 9th to 11th, were broke into around 4 a.m. Friday.Some of the cars had been rifled as thieves were apparently looking for something of value.Temple student Schuyler Edwards was ready with tape and a plastic bag after finding out the bad news."My roommate came downstairs. One of the security guards in our building had his car smashed into. So she texted our roommate group chat to say check our cars. So I came down, fingers crossed it wasn't hit, but unfortunately it was," Edwards said.A food truck was also broken into. The steps of the Mountain Pizza & Grill truck were covered in glass.The vandals caused damage inside the truck, as well, the owner Maria told Action News."You've got to do what you got to do. You've got to move on. But why they got to do it? They have nothing better to do?" Marie said.Temple police have identified three people that may be responsible based on surveillance video.------