Temple University team manufacturing thousands of face shields a day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A team from Temple University is working around the clock to provide much needed personal protective equipment for health care workers at Temple Hospital.Fifty-seven team members are manufacturing thousands of face shields a day.They used a 3D printer to make the first one, then they made a mold of it to quickly produce more.So far, the team has made 2,700 shields, and they hope to double that number by the end of the week.