Police investigate triple shooting outside Temple University Hospital emergency room

Philadelphia police are investigating after three people were shot outside the emergency room entrance of Temple University Hospital.

Police say the victims had been standing on the sidewalk outside the entrance to the ER when they were struck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot outside the emergency room entrance of Temple University Hospital early Thursday morning, according to Philadelphia police.

Action News is told all three victims are stable and were able to walk themselves inside the hospital after being shot.

The drive-by shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say the three male victims had been standing on the sidewalk outside the entrance to the ER when they were struck.

"It's a very unusual location for three individuals to be shot; we're just a few feet from the doors and the driveway leading to Temple's Emergency Room," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Temple Police reported that a dark-colored or dark blue four-door sedan was seen driving south on Germantown Avenue.

"They believe three individuals were firing shots from that dark blue vehicle. We're getting information that one of the shooters may have exited the vehicle and fired shots," according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Arriving Temple and Philadelphia police officers found an 18-year-old man shot in his hand, a 22-year-old man shot in his knee and a 25-year-old man shot in his face, back and arm.

Police examined more than 40 spent shell casings in the street. Bullet holes were visible in the side of the hospital.

"Temple Hospital, the actual building, and the entranceway to the emergency room were struck multiple times by gunfire. A door was hit several times, a piece of glass that leads to the walkway to the emergency room was also struck by gunfire, and several other bullets did strike Temple Hospital property," Small said.

The hospital used an alternative entrance and exit while police processed the scene.

Police will be reviewing surveillance video in the area as they investigate the shooting.

Two hours before the triple shooting, police officers had gathered outside the emergency room as an officer, who had been shot in the hand, was released from the hospital.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker