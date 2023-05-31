Philadelphia police officer shot in Kensington neighborhood; suspect dead

A Philadelphia police officer has been shot on Wednesday evening.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Initial reports say the officer was shot in the hand.

Officials also say the suspect in this shooting is dead.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Ruth Street.

Sources say the officer heard gunshots and saw spent shell casings leading to a house in the area.

When the officer arrived at the door, sources say a suspect fired a shot.

Officials did not say how the suspect died.

The officer was transported to Temple University Hospital for the injury. Action News has learned the officer is alert and talking following the shooting.