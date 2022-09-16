Temple University inaugurates its first Black president

Dr. Jason Wingard took the job last July but the inauguration ceremony was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A parade kicked off at Montgomery Avenue and Broad Street on Friday afternoon, celebrating Dr. Jason Wingard who made history as he was inaugurated as the first Black president of Temple University.

"Boundless access is our number one priority," said Wingard. "Making sure we raise more money so that students can actually afford to come to college. Number two: once they afford it we want to make sure the value of the degree is there."

During the investiture ceremony, U.S. Senator Cory Booker spoke about Dr. Wingard's dedication to the university and its students. Temple Alumna and Trustee Tamron Hall hosted the event.

"We're watching history being made at this very important time in the city and in the state's future that Temple is a part of this conversation," said Hall. "It's surreal for me."

Wingard said another priority is making sure students and faculty are engaging with the community in North Philadelphia. Students say they are excited about a new year, with new leadership, in wake of the violence around campus.

"I know that a lot of things people have talked about security and all that kind of stuff and he has a plan to make the campus safer and make students safer and I'm really excited to see what he does with that," said junior Chloe Gessing.

"Today really felt like you could see a difference in school spirit, everyone just seemed happy to be here on campus and involved and I really like that and I hope that continues to grow," said junior Zoe Tucker.

