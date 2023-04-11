Inside Story discusses the resignation of Temple President Jason Wingard, the Philadelphia Mayor's race and more trending political topics.

Temple University Board of Trustees expected to vote on acting president

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University's Board of Trustees will vote on an acting president Tuesday.

The meeting and vote will be held at 4:30 p.m., and that person will be introduced at a 5:30 p.m. news conference.

This person will hold the job until a permanent president is named.

It's not yet known who is being considered for the position.

This vote comes less than two weeks after the resignation of Jason Wingard, who had served as Temple's president since 2021.

The Temple Association of University Professionals was preparing to hold a no-confidence vote regarding Wingard and two other officials, with members citing concerns over falling enrollment, financial issues, and labor disputes.

The university had also recently seen a six-week strike by graduate students who are teaching and research assistants. Union members earlier this month ratified a new contract after overwhelmingly rejecting an earlier agreement and extending their walkout.