Family, friends mourn loss of Temple officer killed in the line of duty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A memorial continues to grow along the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue and Bouvier Street. This is just steps away from where Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald's life was taken far too soon.

One by one, relatives, Temple students, members of the community, and fellow police officers came by to pay their respects to Officer Chris Fitzgerald.

"It's painful right now that it had to be him. You probably already know he's the first Temple police officer ever to get killed on duty. I just pray he's the first and last," said Fitzgerald's cousin, Juan Marrero.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday night while Officer Fitzgerald was patrolling alone. According to authorities, he tried to intervene during a robbery when he was shot in the head.

Flowers, candles, and photos now take over the sidewalk several feet away from where he was killed.

Ofc. Christopher Fitzgerald Temple University

His cousin looked up to him like a brother.

"I always thought he was invincible... When I got a call from my grandmom, they said, 'Chris got shot.' I was hoping he'd be ok," said Marrero.

Fitzgerald was more than just an officer, he's a husband and a father too.

Joshua Perez used to work with Fitzgerald. He says their bond was more than special.

"I can't put into words the relationship we had. I was honored. His father just called me to be a pallbearer," he said.

Perez said they talked five to six times a week, and they always ended each call the same.

"He was a true hero even though I told him, 'Don't be a hero.' He was still a hero and we'll love him forever. We'll make sure we honor him the best we can," said Perez.

Officers referred to Fitzgerald as Fitz in the field. Relatives tell us he leaves behind his mother and father, his wife, and four children.

Flags across Pennsylvania will now fly at half-staff in his honor.

The Philadelphia district attorney's office said 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer will face charges of murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes in the death of Officer Fitzgerald.