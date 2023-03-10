After 6 weeks, striking grad students reach tentative deal with Temple University

The strike is the first in the Temple University Graduate Student Association's 20-year history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University and the Temple University Graduate Students' Association (TUGSA) have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, university officials announced Thursday night.

"Today, we reached a new Tentative Agreement with Temple University," TUGSA said in a tweet. "This TA reflects the incredible work of striking members over the past six weeks. It includes significant movement on all four of our core demands! Members will now vote on whether or not to ratify the TA."

TUGSA had been negotiating with the administration for higher wages, better benefits and improved working conditions.

The tweet comes as the striking students had to pay their tuition by today.

If they don't, they face a $100 late fee and also the inability to register for more classes.

"After six weeks of striking, the strength of our members combined with the support from our political, community, and union allies pushed Temple to finally engage with our core demands," said TUGSA's lead negotiator Matt Ford. "We are happy that Temple has finally recognized the value of its graduate employees and that both teams could come to this agreement."

The tentative agreement will be voted on by membership in the coming days.