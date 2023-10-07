Temple University provides update on campus safety initiatives

On Friday, Temple University announced it has introduced a "Park and Walks" initiative, which increases officer foot patrols on and around campus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University continues to work to make the area around its campus safer in the wake of two recent shootings and an increase in burglaries.

Temple police officers assigned to patrol vehicles must now do foot patrols for at least 90 minutes of their 12-hour shift.

This is in addition to regular foot and bicycle patrols.

The university also has more security cameras.

In all, administrators say they have implemented 60 of the 70 recommendations from the 21CP Solutions Public Safety audit six months ago.