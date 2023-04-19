New report offers dozens of public safety recommendations for Temple University

Temple says the report is an assessment of the university's policies, technologies and training on campus and the neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University should take a leadership role in addressing violence in the surrounding North Philadelphia community, according to a report just released from a public safety audit.

It's just one of dozens of findings and recommendations for the university, which has been plagued by a rise in crime around campus.

The audit was conducted by former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey and his public safety consulting firm 21CP Solutions.

The review began in May 2022, and the full report was released just this week.

Temple says the report is "an in-depth assessment of the university's policies, technologies and training procedures on campus and in the surrounding neighborhood."

The recommendations in the report include developing an advisory board to support the university's violence reduction efforts, enhancing existing safety efforts, and improving the communication of those efforts.

The report also suggested developing a citywide collaboration to better understand violence reduction efforts.

Temple's influence puts it in a unique position to lead such a collaboration, the report said.

The report also includes suggestions on retaining and recruiting officers for the Temple University Police Department and a review of current police technology.

You can read the full Violence Reduction Task Force Report at this link on Temple's website.