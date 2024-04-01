2 in custody after shots fired near Temple University; 3rd suspect sought

Investigators say there is no indication that anyone was injured by the gunfire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police took two people into custody on Sunday after shots were fired near Temple University's campus.

Officers found shell casings littering the ground along the 1500 block of Sydenham Street in North Philadelphia at approximately 7 p.m.

Temple University police sent out an alert advising students to avoid the area shortly after the shots were fired.

Authorities are still looking for a third suspect in this incident.

No further information has been released about the two suspects in custody.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the police.

