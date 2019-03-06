Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on freeway

LA PUENTE, California -- A startling cell phone video appears to show a man asleep at the wheel while his car is on autopilot on a busy Los Angeles freeway.
KCAL-TV reports, a video of a similar incident was posted to Reddit a month and a half ago.
Then Monday morning another encounter.
"So we were going about 75 on the highway and he was just totally out," says Seth Blake.
Blake was driving from Anaheim to LA when he spots what appears to be the same Tesla and driver.
"I noticed the guy was slouched way back in his chair and I was like, 'Is that guy sleeping?' And I pull up next to him. He was asleep so I asked my fiancé, I said 'take a video that guy is sleeping,'" Blake said.
Not something he was expecting to see - especially since he was only visiting from Florida with his band, Wage War.
He posted the video to Twitter and it went viral.
"We were in his area when we were driving only for about 10 minutes and he only woke up one time, looked around and went back to sleep," he said.
KCAL-TV says they reached out to Tesla, which declined to comment on this video.
But according to the company, the autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.
"He did have his hand positioned into the steering wheel while he was asleep so I think that it wouldn't fall off and that's what made it possible for him to keep driving while he was asleep he was applying pressure even though he wasn't awake," Blake said.
Tesla says the autopilot function is intended to increase safety on the roads.
