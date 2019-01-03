HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has decided to dedicate Saturday's game check to support the family of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was killed Sunday in a drive-by shooting in Houston.
"When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter," Hopkins wrote on Twitter. "I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine."
ESPN reports, the three-time Pro Bowler said he will donate his $29,000 playoff check to help pay for funeral costs and said he would join in the effort to bring Barnes' killer to justice.
When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019
"What I can do, that's nothing, that won't bring back a person," Hopkins said Thursday. "I'm not trying to make it out about me or anything like that. It's the least I could do."
Many Houston activists, celebrities and community leaders are coming together to find justice for Jazmine.
The shooting happened while the Barnes was inside her family's vehicle with her mother and siblings near a Walmart along the east Beltway and Wallisville Road.
The news quickly spread, catching the eye of many celebrities and well-known activists, who took to their social media accounts to help find the killer.
Activists say they don't believe the shooting was a coincidence, and called on the community to take action and find the person responsible.
Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a reward for Jazmine's killer, raising the amount to $100,000 early Thursday morning.
Information from ESPN and KTRK-TV was used in this post.
