Teen's joyride ends in mom's SUV bursting into flames in Houston backyard: Police

HOUSTON -- Authorities said a 16-year-old boy out for a joyride crashed his mother's SUV into the backyard of a Texas home, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

It happened Monday, when police in Houston were trying to pull over the teen who was spotted going 80 miles per hour on the Southwest Freeway, where speed limits top in the 40s.

Police said the teen failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of his vehicle, and launched into the backyard.

The SUV slammed into a tree and a gas line, stopping just feet away from the backyard pool.

An officer who was in pursuit of the teenager crashed into a street sign.

Witness Robert Canales was on his way when he stopped to help.

After assisting the officer, Canales said they ran to the SUV which had erupted into flames.
They were able to pull the teen out of the vehicle to safety.

"I held him on the ground. The officer handcuffed him," Canales said.

After saving the teen driver from the fiery wreck, Canales said he went to alert the woman who lived inside the home.

"I told her, 'Your gas line's busted, there's a car on fire. We've got to get you out of the house,'" Canales said.

But the good Samaritan's work was not done.

"After we got her safe, I went over to the next door neighbor's and got them out of the house," Canales said.

The 16-year-old walked away with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police said he will be charged with felony evading.

While the officer's vehicle suffered a cracked windshield, he was said to be OK.

