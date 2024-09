The Aroma Alchemists bring a sense of scents to new line of body products

The Aroma Alchemists sources the purest essential oils to create inhalers, mists, bath salts, candles and more.

When stay-at-home mom Ashley Marie Marks wanted to exercise her entrepreneurial muscle, she looked no further than her own knowledge base and homeopathic routine.

As a certified aromatherapist, she named her line of body products The Aroma Alchemists.

She sources the purest essential oils to create formulations of inhalers, mists, bath salts, candles, diffuser blends, and more - all with therapeutic properties.

