What to know about 'The Bear,' new FX show coming to Hulu

CHICAGO -- From fine dining to sandwich shops, Chicago knows its food pretty well. So it's no surprise the city is the backdrop for "The Bear," a new FX show about food and family coming to Hulu on Thursday, June 23.The show follows Carmy Berzatto, a young, grieving chef, played by Jeremy Allen White, who comes home to run his family's sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after his brother's death."You see him open up and become more vulnerable and let people in, and that's a fun thing to play in a person," White said earlier this week at the show's premiere event.The actor shot 11 seasons of Showtime's "Shameless" in Chicago."I never thought I'd quite find something like 'Shameless.' All those people are family to me. I love them so much and I love these people so much and it happened so fast, so I count myself doubly lucky," White said."My prep was spending some time in Chicago dive bars, just getting to know the city that way a little bit," Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie, added. "It's a city with a passion for hot dogs. It took me a little while to get my lipids numbers back in control.""It was a really cool thing to spend time there. We did film in January, so we flew into a blizzard," Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney, said. "It's Chicago. There's a blizzard every day, but it was really exciting."