The Bent Spoon opened almost twenty years ago and continues to rack up awards, like making the Thrillist list of Best Ice Cream Shops in America.

The Bent Spoon scoops the flavors of fall to create unique ideas for ice cream

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- In the Palmer Square neighborhood, a small ice cream shop is earning big accolades.

The Bent Spoon opened almost 20 years ago and continues to rack up awards: earning a spot on Thrillist's list of Best Ice Cream Shops in America.

Founding partners Gab Carbone and Matt Errico took their interests in organic growing and sustainable practices and turned them into ice cream - making unique flavors aligned with what grows seasonally.

Right now, fall flavors include Roasted Pumpkin, Vegan Ginger Snap, Baked Apple, and Butternut Squash - all made with fresh, local produce.

For Thanksgiving, look for Sweet Potato Casserole and stuffing ice cream - made from organic celery and sage, some maitake mushrooms, and fairtrade chocolate-covered breadcrumbs.

The Bent Spoon | Facebook | Instagram

35 Palmer Square West, Princeton, N.J. 08542

609-924-2368

open daily at 12:00pm