The Black Cat Cafe serves meals with a mission to help cats find a home

DEVON, Pa. (WPVI) -- In the western suburb of Devon, The Black Cat Cafe is a unique cafe with a purpose - to help save cats and kittens who need furever homes.

The non-profit organization PALS - Pet Adoption and Lifecare Society - owns the cafe and a private shelter.

Every bill paid by restaurant customers goes almost entirely to efforts to get the cats fostered and adopted.

Judy Link is the award-winning Executive Chef who oversees the breakfast and lunch-focused menu, and anyone on the staff can provide information on how to apply to adopt a feline friend.

The Black Cat Cafe | Facebook | Instagram | PALS

42 Berkley Road, Devon, PA 19333

610-688-1930

Wednesday-Sunday, 9:00am-8:00pm