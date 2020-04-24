Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 'Essential Heroes Project' supports workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- This First Responder Friday is a shout out to two wives of first responders.

These women started "The Essential Heroes Project" on Facebook and on Instagram to say thank you to heroes like the Staten Island University South Hospital in New York.

Alison Riley and Lindsey Rimassa are friends and wives of FDNY firefighters. The mission of their project is basically to say thank you.

The concept is to have your kids send thank you, post inspirational messages, donate to programs like "Open Your Purse for a Nurse" and more.

It's all to help spread gratitude for our essential heroes during this pandemic.

You can submit photos or videos using #theessentialheroesproject, or by emailing to theessentialheroes@gmail.com.

Thank you to Alison and Lindsey, we salute you this First Responder Friday!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfdnycoronavirusfirefighterscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19first responder friday
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Answers to questions about new COVID-19 antibody studies
LIVE: NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Ryan Seacrest, judges prep for virtual return of 'American Idol'
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Gov. Wolf predicts Philly area among last to reopen in Pa.
Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year
AccuWeather: Periods of Rain, Cool Today
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Show More
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Philly pastor tests positive for COVID-19
Man, 33, dies after being shot in head in Mantua
More TOP STORIES News