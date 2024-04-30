Fallen Camden County officer honored with donation to FOP Lodge 218

Fallen Camden County officer honored with donation to FOP Lodge 218

Fallen Camden County officer honored with donation to FOP Lodge 218

Fallen Camden County officer honored with donation to FOP Lodge 218

Fallen Camden County officer honored with donation to FOP Lodge 218

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The family of a fallen Camden County officer is keeping his memory alive, by supporting his fellow brothers and sisters in blue.

Relatives of Officer Daniel Adler presented a check to the FOP Lodge 218 in Camden on Tuesday.

They raised money through a blood drive earlier this month.

Officer Adler was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash back in 2022.

The check will support the FOP's Officer in Distress fund, which helps families who are going through sudden life changes.