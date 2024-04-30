Fallen Camden County officer honored with donation to FOP Lodge 218

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The family of a fallen Camden County officer is keeping his memory alive, by supporting his fellow brothers and sisters in blue.
Relatives of Officer Daniel Adler presented a check to the FOP Lodge 218 in Camden on Tuesday.
They raised money through a blood drive earlier this month.
Officer Adler was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash back in 2022.
The check will support the FOP's Officer in Distress fund, which helps families who are going through sudden life changes.