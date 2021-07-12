The Funplex is adding even more splashes with waterpark expansion

MOUNT LAUREL (WPVI) -- The Funplex is an entertainment center on Route 38 with more than 20 years of history. The family business fuses a bustling arcade with an eccentric waterpark to create experiences for all ages.Among the most popular attractions are the water slides. The center is nearing the completion of a waterpark expansion dubbed, "The Island at Splashplex."It will feature the "Whipsplash," a water slide with a curved wall and near-zero-gravity summit. The grand opening is scheduled for this summer.The FunPlex is currently operating on an abbreviated schedule until June 23, when the park opens on Wednesdays through Sundays. To learn more about the attractions and hours of operation, visit their website.