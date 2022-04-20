the goldbergs

'The Goldbergs' renewed for Season 10 for more 1980s Jenkintown fun

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hayley Orrantia and Sam Lerner talk upcoming 'Goldbergs' wedding

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Radical! "The Goldbergs" is going a full decade.

The hit ABC 1980's-something sitcom that takes place in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania has been renewed for its 10th season, the network announced Tuesday.

"The Goldbergs" is based on the real-life events of creator Adam F. Goldberg and his family growing up in suburban Philadelphia during the decade of big hair, MTV, John Hughes, Nintendo and Rubik's Cubes.



Season 9 began with the Goldbergs reflecting on the loss of their beloved Pops, who was played by George Segal.

RELATED: Remembering 'Pops:' Cast of 'The Goldbergs' mourns the loss of George Segal
EMBED More News Videos

George Segal, who played 'Pops' on 'The Goldbergs,' has died at 87.



The show celebrated its 200th episode during the season.

In honor of its milestone 200th episode, the cast and crew of "The Goldbergs" gathered for a special cake cutting ceremony at Sony Pictures Television in Los Angeles.

ABC/Scott Everett White



The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz.

Jeff Garlin who played patriarch Murray Goldberg left the show midway through Season 9.

"The Goldbergs" has featured nods to many Philly favorites including the Phillies, Wawa and the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade.

RELATED: Wawa teams with 'The Goldbergs'

"The Goldbergs" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcthe goldbergs
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE GOLDBERGS
Two Pennsylvania natives receive Oscar nod for 'Don't Look Up'
Hayley Orrantia and Sam Lerner talk upcoming 'Goldbergs' wedding
Wawa travels to 1980-something with 'The Goldbergs' | Join the fun
Philly talk show host Nancy Glass guest stars on 'The Goldbergs'
TOP STORIES
Teens face charges after participating in 'Orbeez Challenge' on TikTok
Video released of suspects wanted in murder of Philly officer's son
Philly's mask mandate, federal judge's ruling spark confusion
Philly broadcasting legend Sid Mark passes away at 88
Brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race for 1st time
Baby's fist bump is heartwarming highlight at NBA playoff game
Man burned in 3-alarm South Jersey apartment fire
Show More
Middle school custodian accused of sexual abuse of students
NJ preparing for bag ban: What you should know before it takes effect
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Not As Chilly
More TOP STORIES News