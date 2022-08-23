WATCH LIVE

The Juice Joint brings fresh food and drink options to Wilmington's Riverfront

ByNatalie Jason via WPVI logo
16 minutes ago
At The Juice Joint in Wilmington, Lanice Wilson has created a laid-back vibe with fresh juices created in healthy fruit and veggie combinations.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- At The Juice Joint in Wilmington, owner Lanice Wilson has created a laid-back vibe at her stay-all-day cafe.

The specialty is fresh juices, created in healthy fruit and veggie combinations using the two-step cold-press method of juicing.

All food offerings are vegan, including elderberry waffles and plant-based quesadillas.

Smoothies and bowls come in a variety of flavors, with ingredients and toppings that are all-natural and created with wellness in mind.

The environment is designed to be inviting, and features a rotating slate of products and creations of local artists and makers.

The Juice Joint | Facebook | Instagram

323 Justison Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

302-803-6886

closed on Mondays

