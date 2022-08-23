The Juice Joint brings fresh food and drink options to Wilmington's Riverfront

At The Juice Joint in Wilmington, Lanice Wilson has created a laid-back vibe with fresh juices created in healthy fruit and veggie combinations.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- At The Juice Joint in Wilmington, owner Lanice Wilson has created a laid-back vibe at her stay-all-day cafe.

The specialty is fresh juices, created in healthy fruit and veggie combinations using the two-step cold-press method of juicing.

All food offerings are vegan, including elderberry waffles and plant-based quesadillas.

Smoothies and bowls come in a variety of flavors, with ingredients and toppings that are all-natural and created with wellness in mind.

The environment is designed to be inviting, and features a rotating slate of products and creations of local artists and makers.

The Juice Joint | Facebook | Instagram

323 Justison Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

302-803-6886

closed on Mondays