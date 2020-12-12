Society

Oil drilling company claims clothing brand rejected order

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston oil and gas company attempting to buy jackets from The North Face, was rejected by the clothing company, an official claims.

Innovex Downhole Solutions, a company that sells products used in drilling, wanted to order company jackets as Christmas presents for its employees, according to CEO Adam Anderson.

But, when the company tried to place an order, Anderson said The North Face rejected their business claiming they don't support the oil and gas industry in the same way they would reject the porn or tobacco industry.

The North Face is known for its environmental brand messaging.

SEE RELATED STORY: Company behind Timberland, the North Face to boycott Brazilian leather

"My first reaction was that I was stunned," said Anderson. "I'm very proud of what our industry does, and I feel like our industry and the virtue of our business is just poorly misunderstood by folks."

Anderson went viral after writing a four-page letter on the North Face LinkedIn page about how important the oil and gas industry is to everyday life.

ABC13 reached out the clothing company for comment, but they have not responded.
