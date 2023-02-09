Home makeover ideas at Philly Home + Garden Show

OAKS, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Philly Home + Garden Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for the eighth time.

More than 250 home improvement experts will be under one roof with inspiration for projects to improve your home inside and out.

Landscaping projects, roofing, siding, fencing; if you can dream it up, there is an expert on hand to discuss the possibilities.

Carpenter and celebrity craftsmen Jeff Devlin will be on hand giving presentations aimed at helping DIYers.

He will also have a stand for his store Sycamore and Stone Farm, a home decor shop in Chester Springs situated inside a 300-year old restored barn Jeff renovated himself.

Jeff also provides workshops and classes at Sycamore and Stone Farm that are similar to his presentations at the Philly Home + Garden Show, aimed at giving students a chance to learn skills from an expert.

Philly Home + Garden Show | Facebook | Instagram

February 24-26, 2023

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center | Tickets

100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456

Sycamore & Stone Farm | Facebook | Instagram

1251 Conestoga Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425