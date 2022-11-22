Cast of 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' to perform at 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

The cast of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" will be performing two classics, "Simply the Best" and "Proud Mary."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As always, the stars will be joining us with big musical performances at the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia.

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" opens Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

The cast will also be joining us on the Ben Franklin Parkway, performing two Tina Turner classics, "Simply the Best" and "Proud Mary."

They say everyone watching, at home or in the crowd, should get ready to shake, shimmy and sing along.

"I always love to tell people to just get ready to be on fire," says Naomi Rodgers, one of two actresses portraying "Tina Turner."

"It's okay to clap your hands. It's okay to scream 'woohoo' and to enjoy yourself. It's an open show, and I feel Tina will want you did enjoy it too. So come on out and have fun with us."

Local star Chris Stevens is also in this touring production, starring as "John Carpenter" and other ensemble roles.

He grew up in Mayfair and then moved to Gloucester Township. This homecoming is really special for him.

Steven says his family and friends are ready to pack the Academy of Music when the show opens Tuesday night.

"Having toured all over the country, nothing compares to standing on that stage at the Academy of Music," Steven says. "It's really, really special. I'm really looking forward to coming home. I'm looking forward to being at Wawa again. And how special is it that we are here over Thanksgiving?"

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" opens Nov. 22 and runs through December 4 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.