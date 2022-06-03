Arts & Entertainment

Cast of 'The Villains of Valley View' talks about new Disney Channel series

EMBED <>More Videos

The cast of 'The Villains of Valley View' explains the new Disney show

NEW YORK -- They may seem like your average family next door, but really, they are a family of supervillains hiding out and doing their best to seem normal.

That, of course, doesn't always go to plan.

The new Disney Channel Series "The Villains of Valley View" features teenage supervillain Havoc, played by Isabella Pappas. When she stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb.

With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, Havoc - going incognito as "Amy" - must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.

The cast of the show said that they would love to try out each other's superpowers. See which ones they'd pick in the video below:



"The Villains of Valley View" premieres Friday, June 3 on Disney Channel, and the first five episodes will be available on Disney+ on June 22.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fmr. lifeguard, current teacher arrested on sex assault charges
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
Pa. court orders contested ballots counted in Senate primary
Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed
AccuWeather: Cooler, Less Humid
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
2 more local wineries to check out this weekend
Show More
Wandering stray horse "Darien" finds new home at Bucks Co. sanctuary
How the TIP Network is helping to prevent mass violence
Authorities ID swimmer who went missing off coast of Wildwood
DA: Officer justified in shooting, killing woman in Malvern
New York waives state gas tax. Will our area follow?
More TOP STORIES News