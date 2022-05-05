sex offender

Police search for convicted sex offender in New Jersey Pine Barrens

Online records show Theodore Blackson was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in 2010.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police search for convicted sex offender in New Jersey Pine Barrens

TABERNACLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Park Police want hikers and campers to be on the lookout for a man wanted by law enforcement.

He's a convicted sex offender who authorities say violated his parole, and he may be camping in New Jersey.

On Thursday, officials patrolled a remote area near Wharton State Forest in Burlington County in search of Theodore Blackson, 34, of Lawnside.

They also put out an alert on Facebook this week.

Online records show Blackson was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in 2010, and authorities say he recently violated the terms of his parole on April 4 by failing to report.

"It's kind of scary. I usually get notifications on my phone but I didn't get that one," said Jill Watson of Chatsworth, N.J.

Police say Blackson frequents the Batona Trail, a 53-mile hiking trail through the New Jersey pine barrens.

Authorities believe he could be camping anywhere from Carranza Road in Tabernacle Township to the Bass River State Forest.

Blackson is 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, and is known to wear green camouflage jackets.

Police ask if you see Blackson call 1-877-WARNDEP (1-877-927-6337)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tabernaclecrimesex offendersearchcampingnew jersey news
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX OFFENDER
Have you seen him? Police need help finding missing sex offender
Tejano singer who's a registered sex offender sets comeback tour
Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago
Man walked over 350 miles to meet underage teen for sex, police say
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Damp, Windy & Chilly Mother's Day
Officials investigate after home partially collapses in Manayunk
Lily Peters homicide: Boy lured girl into woods, complaint says
American country music singer, songwriter Mickey Gilley dies at 86
CDC investigating more than 100 cases of unexplained hepatitis in kids
3 US tourists die at Sandals resort in Bahamas after falling ill
ACCT Philly faces crisis as pet surrenders reach all-time high
Show More
Pa. mail-in voting: From bi-partisan agreement to political flashpoint
'COVID is not done with us': US to mark 1 million deaths
New video: Police search for suspect in Kensington ambush shooting
Embiid returns from injury, 76ers beat Heat 99-79 in Game 3
Local businesses boom ahead of Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News