PHILADELPHIA -- Police are searching for a man they say stole two Rolex watches from a jewelry store at Philadelphia Mills.
Authorities say a man entered the Zales Jewelry Store at about 2:40 p.m. on September 27 and asked an employee to see a Rolex watch.
The suspect grabbed the watch from the employee's hand and then takes a second watch from the display case.
The suspect was seen running out the blue entrance and may have left in a white vehicle, police said.
Anyone who may have information about the suspect is asked to call 215-686-8477.
Thief snags 2 Rolex watches from Philadelphia Mills jewelry store
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More