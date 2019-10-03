Thief snags 2 Rolex watches from Philadelphia Mills jewelry store

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are searching for a man they say stole two Rolex watches from a jewelry store at Philadelphia Mills.

Authorities say a man entered the Zales Jewelry Store at about 2:40 p.m. on September 27 and asked an employee to see a Rolex watch.

The suspect grabbed the watch from the employee's hand and then takes a second watch from the display case.



The suspect was seen running out the blue entrance and may have left in a white vehicle, police said.

Anyone who may have information about the suspect is asked to call 215-686-8477.

