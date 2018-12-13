Thieves smash their way into Donkey's Place Too sandwich shop in Medford Twp., N.J.

Thieves break into South Jersey sandwich shop. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 13, 2018.

MEDFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Newly released surveillance video shows a pair of thieves smashing their way into a South Jersey sandwich shop.

It happened at Donkey's Place Too on Tomlinson Mill Road in Burlington County around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Medford Township police say the two burglars used a hammer to shatter the glass front door which set off an alarm.

The thieves took off with money and a cash register before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medford Township Police Department at 609-267-8300.

