MEDFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Newly released surveillance video shows a pair of thieves smashing their way into a South Jersey sandwich shop.
It happened at Donkey's Place Too on Tomlinson Mill Road in Burlington County around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Medford Township police say the two burglars used a hammer to shatter the glass front door which set off an alarm.
The thieves took off with money and a cash register before police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medford Township Police Department at 609-267-8300.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps