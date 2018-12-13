Newly released surveillance video shows a pair of thieves smashing their way into a South Jersey sandwich shop.It happened at Donkey's Place Too on Tomlinson Mill Road in Burlington County around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.Medford Township police say the two burglars used a hammer to shatter the glass front door which set off an alarm.The thieves took off with money and a cash register before police arrived.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medford Township Police Department at 609-267-8300.------