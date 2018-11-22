Thieves swipe $30,000 in jewels at Philadelphia Mills Mall

Thieves swipe $30,000 in jewels at Philadelphia Mills Mall. Watch the report from Action News at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Fast-acting thieves pulled off a $30,000 jewel heist in the middle of Philadelphia Mills Mall.

It was just before 8 p.m. Wednesday when police say three men removed the glass countertop at a kiosk for Philly Gold and Diamond, located in the orange section of the mall.

The suspects reportedly grabbed a tray of rings worth $30,000 and ran away before anyone caught them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

