Thieves swipe $30,000 in jewels at Philadelphia Mills Mall

Fast-acting thieves pulled off a $30,000 jewel heist in the middle of Philadelphia Mills Mall.It was just before 8 p.m. Wednesday when police say three men removed the glass countertop at a kiosk for Philly Gold and Diamond, located in the orange section of the mall.The suspects reportedly grabbed a tray of rings worth $30,000 and ran away before anyone caught them.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.