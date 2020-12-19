Thieves target high-end holiday shoppers at King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a couple of bandits made off with more than $18,000 in merchandise in the King of Prussia Mall parking lot last month.Although parking lot thieves are nothing new, ones of this magnitude are, and the high-end heist is raising questions if there was adequate security.Bill Phillips says that he and his girlfriend had just done some high-end shopping when the incident occurred."We were at Louis Vuitton, Hermes, and David Yurman," he said.Hands filled with holiday gifts, the pair exited the King of Prussia Mall at Nordstrom's exit to drop off their items in the backseat of their car.The couple says they went back into the mall to grab a bite to eat, and less than 20 minutes later, he received a call from his employee."I get a call from my office saying, 'are you at the mall?' I said, 'Yeah I am here right now.' They said, 'Better get back to your car. Someone broke into your car and stole everything,'" said Phillips.Two witnesses say two females pulled up to the SUV with a bat or sledgehammer, and smashed his rear window, and took off with the loot."Within a minute or a minute and a half, they were gone," he added.The witnesses told police, the thieves had their license plate covered.Phillips says what was even more troubling is that the mall security cameras didn't catch the crime.Phillips said mall security told him, "There was a camera right above my car. They said it was pointing down at the elevator coming out of lower-level because they were having problems there, but the main parking area has no cameras at all."The Simon Group that owns the mall had no comment when Action News pressed for answers on the investigation and whether the mall had sufficient surveillance in this day and age.Upper Merion Police said it's unclear if the criminals followed Phillips and his girlfriend out of the mall or watched them in the parking lot.Investigators say they have no leads."The vehicle was parked where there wasn't really great surveillance footage of it," said Lt. Jeffery Maurer. "So we are trying to backtrack where the victims came from in the mall."Phillips says he is working with his credit card companies to get reimbursed for some of his luxury items."It's a lot of money. Unfortunately, I haven't heard anything from the mall. I haven't heard anything from the police," he said.Upper Merion police say they do step up patrols during the holidays, but people need to do their part and be aware of their surroundings.