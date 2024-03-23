Lehigh Valley Health Network doctor at center of misdiagnosis controversy retires

Doctor Debra Jenssen will retire on March 31, the health network says.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania doctor accused of misdiagnosing families with rare form of medical child abuse will retire at the end of the month.

According to the Lehigh Valley Health Network, Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen "decided to retire from the organization effective March 31, 2024."

Last month, the Action News investigative team was first to report about the lawsuit filed against Jenssen.

Families claim that the doctor falsely accused them of abusing their children and over-diagnosed cases of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

That is a rare condition in which a child's caretaker makes up fake symptoms to make the child appear sick.

One family told investigative reporter Chad Pradelli that the diagnosis that was unfounded had a devastating impact on their family.

