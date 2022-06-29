Chester County's Brandywine Valley has summer in full swing with things to do and see

There's always so much to do in Chester County's Brandywine Valley, and this summer is no exception.A good place to start is the Brandywine Valley Tourism Information Center, adjacent to Longwood Gardens.Staffers are available to help with endless information about things to do and see.The tourist center is also the starting point for the Kennett Underground Railroad Tour.Now through the fall, the monthly tours can be taken by bus, self-guided, or privately.Featured stops are places that played a role in Kennett Square's extensive involvement with the abolitionist movement during the era of slavery and beyond.At the Brandywine River Museum of Art, a new exhibit titled 'Dawoud Bey: Night Coming Tenderly, Black' features oversized photographs of what the artist imagined the flight of enslaved African-Americans might have been as they moved along the underground railroad network.Also on exhibit through the summer is 'Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America'.Works by such self-taught artists as Horace Pippin show how many artists without formal training were able to diversify the elite art world of the time.Permanent collections are also a draw, with many of the local Wyeth family of artists featured year-round.The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville was built in 1903, and recently expanded with two additional theaters and a large new concession stand.While movies of all eras are always running, the theater is also the site of the annual 'Blobfest' during the second weekend of July, as well as a variety of music and comedy acts throughout the year.For some high-flying fun, try the first annual Philly Balloon and Music Festival over the July Fourth weekend. The festival grounds in Glenmoor, Pennsylvania will have balloon rides available, as well as music, food, beer, wine and activities.300 Greenwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348484-770-8550