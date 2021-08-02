Longwood Gardens, beer gardens highlight the best of Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A trip to Chester County is packed with fun outdoor activities.Longwood Gardens is the crown jewel of America's Garden Capital, which includes more than 35 gardens within 30 miles of Philadelphia. You can take in the epic illuminated fountain shows Thursday through Saturday nights. They also have a beer garden that features locally made beers featuring fruit grown on site.The Creamery in Kennett Square offers local brews as well in an industrial setting. The site dates back to 1902 but has been reclaimed as a 4,600-square-foot hangout space. Indoor glamping sites provide unique spaces for private parties and live music brings the place to life on weekends.Chester County has an ice cream trail that includes La Michoacana. The name is rooted in the recipes the owners brought to Kennett Square from Michoacan, Mexico. You can find favorites like corn and avocado and a special mushroom ice pop created for the annual Mushroom Festival.Country Music fans rejoice, the Citadel Country Spirit USA tour returns on August 27-29. The three-day festival features 20 acts on two stages, including headliners Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert and Chris Young.1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348401 Birch Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348231 State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348Ludwig's Corner Horse Show, Dickies Arena5 Nantmeal Road, Glenmoore, PA 19343