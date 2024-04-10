Threats made against multiple Jewish institutions, synagogues across the Philadelphia region

The threats also come at a time when antisemitic threats and acts have been on the rise, including in the Philadelphia region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after threats were made on Tuesday against multiple Jewish institutions and synagogues.

Investigators are working alongside the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, and the Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia.

An email sent to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia Tuesday threatened to blow up synagogues and other facilities.

Law enforcement has since deemed the threat a hoax. This incident happened amid a warning from the FBI about the risk of terrorist attacks.

According to investigators, the email contained no credible threat and no specific facilities were mentioned.

It was sent to the organization's Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, and Lehigh Valley chapters.

In Allentown, the Jewish Community Center and the federation building were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia released the following statement to Action News on this incident:

"After receiving notification of these threats - The Jewish Federation and Secure Community (SCN) Network immediately notified our law enforcement partners and institutional leadership. SCN has seen these exact kinds of threats previously, and we will continue to remind our community to report these incidents and stay vigilant."

The threats also come at a time when antisemitic threats and acts have been on the rise, including in the Philadelphia region.

FBI Director Chris Wray warned that foreign terrorists have renewed calls for attacks against Jewish communities in the U.S., adding that, "October 7 and the conflict that's followed will feed a pipeline of radicalization and mobilization for years to come."

