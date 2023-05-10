Upcoming Taylor Swift concert to bring major economic boost to hotels, restaurants in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The three-night Taylor Swift concert at Lincoln Financial Field will be a big economic boost to Philadelphia.

Hotels are already near capacity and bars and restaurants are expecting big crowds.

The stage was being built on the field on Wednesday, and crews were busy preparing the Linc for the shows that start on Friday.

The tickets still on sale are fetching thousands of dollars. As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest seats were selling for $1,167 and the most expensive were $12,825.

For anyone not going to the concert, there will be Eras merchandise on sale in Lot K of the Linc on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You don't need a ticket to buy the merchandise.

Businesses across Philadelphia are also holding events for fans.

"Look, sorry Pittsburgh, she's not doing shows with you. So, as a Pennsylvania native, this is where it's all about for people who want to descend on Taylor's hometown shows," said Marc Faletti, who owns the record store Latchkey in South Philadelphia.

He's hosting a Taylor Swift-themed party with games, drinks, prizes, and more.

"We'll be spinning some Taylor tunes and making people feel welcome to Swiftadelphia," said Faletti.

Other events include making friendship bracelets, happy hours, and dance parties planned at venues throughout the city.

Hotel rooms are scarce because of the concert and college graduations over the weekend.

Overall, the festivities are helping out an industry that was hit hard by the pandemic.

"It's not only going to benefit the hotels, but it's going to benefit the entire hospitality industry," said Ed Grose, with the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association.