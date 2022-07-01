Technology

FCC asks Apple, Google to block TikTok from app stores

EMBED <>More Videos

FCC asks Apple, Google to block TikTok from app stores

There is a new push to kick TikTok out of app stores.

The head of the FCC is urging both Apple and Google to boot the video app - saying it has collected tons of sensitive data that could be accessed by TikTok's owners in China.

Google and Apple have not commented on the matter. They would have to voluntarily comply with the request since the FCC has no jurisdiction over internet-based services.

Unlisting TikTok would also not stop users from downloading it. Apps can be installed on both iPhone and Android devices from sites other than the official app stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfcctiktoktechnology
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
9 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Newark, NJ
Mom charged with criminal homicide in death of 3-year-old girl
Police: Body found inside abandoned building in Feltonville
Troubleshooters: PGW working to reverse charges that led to big bills
Philadelphia 76ers, P.J. Tucker near 3-year, $33.2M deal, agent says
Family speaks out after 17-year-old drowns in Bensalem, Pa.
Massive fire tears through junkyard in Bucks County
Show More
Woman, 71, injured after bison attack at Yellowstone National Park
Police investigate break-ins at 2 small businesses in Old City
Road rage victim apparently killed for driving too slow: Police
ESPN: USC, UCLA planning move from Pac-12 to Big Ten, sources say
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
More TOP STORIES News