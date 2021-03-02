mlh weekend extra

What is heart failure, diagnosing it and how to live a healthy life managing it

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It weighs less than two pounds but can pump approximately 2,000 gallons of blood every day.

The human heart is a vital organ that keeps us alive. But when the heart muscle is weakened, this pumping machine can't do its job.

This is a serious condition known as heart failure. For more insight into the condition, we chat with Dr. Chris Droogan, DO, Cardiologist at Main Line Health's Lankenau Heart Institute.

We'll learn about what heart failure is, the importance of treating heart failure, and how those living with it can protect their health.

