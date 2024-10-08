The Bob Dylan biopic stars Timothée Chalamet as the legendary singer-songwriter

Timothée Chalamet sings as Bob Dylan in official 'A Complete Unknown' trailer

Timothée Chalamet sings as Bob Dylan in the newest "A Complete Unknown" trailer, featuring the first look at Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

LOS ANGELES -- Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in the newest trailer for director James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown," premiering December 25 in theaters.

Earlier this summer, Searchlight Pictures released a first look at Chalamet performing as the legendary rock singer-songwriter.

Now, viewers are getting a more in-depth look into the feature, as Chalamet channels his inner musician with a rousing impression.

The trailer opens with Dylan, guitar in hand, as he arrives in New York's West Village. As he rises to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and hopes for something more.

"200 people in that room and each one wants me to be somebody else. They should just let me be," he says.

Refusing to be confined to one sound, he "makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide" and goes electric.

"I'm not sure they wanna hear what I wanna play, Johnny," Dylan says. "I want to hear it," Cash responds.

This is the first glimpse viewers have had of Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash. Mangold has previously directed the Academy Award-winning Johnny Cash biopic, "Walk the Line."

Other stars include Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morgenfield, Will Harrison and Scoot McNairy.

The film is already receiving Oscar buzz, with fans praising Chalamet's performance and inundating the film's comment sections with positive feedback.

The original motion picture soundtrack is coming soon.

"A Complete Unknown" releases in theaters December 25.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station.