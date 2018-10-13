Tip leads to hidden remains of 11 infants at Detroit funeral home

DETROIT --
Authorities say an anonymously written letter led them to the decomposed remains of 11 infants hidden in a ceiling compartment of a shuttered Detroit funeral home.

Detroit police Lt. Brian Bowser says the babies' bodies were found in a hidden false ceiling between the first and second floors during Friday's search of the former Cantrell Funeral Home. He says nine bodies were in a cardboard box and two were in trash bags in a single casket. He says officials have determined the names for some of the infants and would try to contact the families.

The funeral home has been closed since April, when state inspectors suspended its license following the discovery of bodies covered with what appeared to be mold.

