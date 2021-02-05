valentine's day

Top 6 Valentine's Day Activities: Pizza, pork chops, axe throwing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Whether you like a little romance, some friendly competition or a night at home with some carbs, I've found something just for you! Here's Part 1 of my Top 6 Valentine's Day activities.

If you want to keep it casual and park it on the couch, place an order for a heart shaped pie over the phone, online or in person at any Slice pizza location. One lucky procrastinator will even win a gold dipped rose from Steven Singer Jewelers. I'm telling you, these pies taste like love.

Kick Axe Throwing in Old City is a great option for a night out with some friends. I promise, you'll have a competitive, "kick axe" time...see what I did there? And on Sunday, you'll also get a complimentary bottle of champagne for booking a private range. Happy throwing!

At Positano Coast they have sweetheart takeout specials for the homebodies, in-house oyster and champagne cocktail pairings, Saturday and Sunday brunch, and my personal favorite, they've turned their normal dining space into a dark and dreamy candlelit dinner room. They fed me crab tacos, tuna tartare, rigatoni, artichoke fries, and something I've never had before...a 14-ounce pork chop Parmesan. When I first saw it, I knew it was love!

Catch the second half of my Top 6 Valentine's Day activities next Friday on Action News Mornings!
